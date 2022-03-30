New Zealand ANZ business confidence rose to -41.9, inflation expectations rose again

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand ANZ business confidence rose from -51.8 to -41.9 in March. Own activity outlook rose from -2.2 to 3.3. Looking at some details, export intentions rose from 0.9 to 7.9. Investment intentions rose from 4.5 to 5.2. Employment intentions rose from 2.3 to 12.3. Pricing intentions rose from 74.1 to 80.5. Cost expectations rose from 92.0 to 95.9. Inflation expectations rose back from 5.29 to 5.51.

ANZ said: “With inflation pressures now so extreme, and the RBNZ’s inflation-targeting credibility on the line, it’s full steam ahead for rate hikes – we’re forecasting 50bp hikes in both April and May.

“It could well be a rough ride, but maintaining medium-term price stability is the best contribution monetary policy can make to New Zealand’s big-picture economic prospects from this very difficult starting point.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.