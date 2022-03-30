Wed, Mar 30, 2022 @ 10:13 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone economic sentiment dropped to 108.5, EU down to 107.5

Eurozone economic sentiment dropped to 108.5, EU down to 107.5

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped from 113.9 to 108.5 in March. Industry confidence dropped from 14.1 to 10.4. Services confidence rose from 12.9 to 14.4. Consumer confidence dropped from -8.8 to -18.7. Retail trade confidence dropped from 5.5 to 0.2. Construction confidence ticked down from 9.9 to 9.8. Employment Expectation Indicator dropped from 116.4 to 115.5.

EU Economic Sentiment dropped from 112.8 to 107.5. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI fell sharply in France (-7.1), Spain (-6.5), Germany (-4.3) and, to a lesser extent, in Poland (-3.0) and Italy (-2.6), while it brightened slightly in the Netherlands (+0.5).

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.