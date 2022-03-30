Eurozone economic sentiment dropped to 108.5, EU down to 107.5

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped from 113.9 to 108.5 in March. Industry confidence dropped from 14.1 to 10.4. Services confidence rose from 12.9 to 14.4. Consumer confidence dropped from -8.8 to -18.7. Retail trade confidence dropped from 5.5 to 0.2. Construction confidence ticked down from 9.9 to 9.8. Employment Expectation Indicator dropped from 116.4 to 115.5.

EU Economic Sentiment dropped from 112.8 to 107.5. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI fell sharply in France (-7.1), Spain (-6.5), Germany (-4.3) and, to a lesser extent, in Poland (-3.0) and Italy (-2.6), while it brightened slightly in the Netherlands (+0.5).

Full release here.