ECB Makhlouf: Ukraine war likely to have material impact on economic activity and inflation

ECB Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said today, “as for the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine, it is too early to give a definitive view. It clearly represents a significant challenge to the outlook for inflation and growth and adds new uncertainty to what had started to become a less uncertain picture.”

“The war is likely to have a material impact on economic activity and inflation in the euro area. But in some countries, including Ireland, the effects will be more indirect than for others although that does not mean they will be insignificant,” he added.

