Wed, Mar 30, 2022 @ 13:40 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB Makhlouf: Ukraine war likely to have material impact on economic activity...

ECB Makhlouf: Ukraine war likely to have material impact on economic activity and inflation

By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said today, “as for the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine, it is too early to give a definitive view. It clearly represents a significant challenge to the outlook for inflation and growth and adds new uncertainty to what had started to become a less uncertain picture.”

“The war is likely to have a material impact on economic activity and inflation in the euro area. But in some countries, including Ireland, the effects will be more indirect than for others although that does not mean they will be insignificant,” he added.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Gann Swing Charts

What is Forex Trading?

Understanding Pivot Points

The Original Gartley Pattern

How To Bounce Back From Trading Losses: 5 Lessons Learned

Does a Perfect Strategy Exist?

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.