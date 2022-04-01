Fri, Apr 01, 2022 @ 07:58 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAustralia AiG manufacturing rose to 55.7, price pressures stepped up

Australia AiG manufacturing rose to 55.7, price pressures stepped up

By ActionForex.com

Australia AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index rose from 53.2 to 55.7 in March. Looking at some details, production dropped -1.2 to 53.4. Employment rose 9l9 to 53.4. New orders rose 5.2 to 65.0. Input prices rose 6.8 to 82.4. Selling prices rose 0.4 to 72.0. Average wages rose 1.7 to 66.6.

Innes Willox, Chief Executive of Ai Group said: “The Australian manufacturing sector grew faster in March as manufacturers added new staff, lifted sales and continued to expand production (although at a slower pace than in February)… Across manufacturing pressures from wages and input prices stepped up while selling prices growth saw manufacturers recover some cost increases in the market. There was an encouraging rise in new orders in March although with labour and input supply constraints growing, manufacturers will be stretched to fill orders in a timely way.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.