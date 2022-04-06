Eurozone PPI rose 1.1% mom, 31.4% yoy in Feb

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PPI rose 1.1% mom, 3.1.4% yoy in February, below expectation of 1.3% mom, 31.6% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 1.6% for intermediate goods, by 1.3% in the energy sector, by 0.8% for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.6% for durable consumer goods and by 0.3% for capital goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.9%.

EU PPI rose 1.1% mom, 31.1% yoy. The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Slovakia (+13.6%), Slovenia (+5.7%) and Greece (+4.8%). Decreases were observed in Ireland (-8.1%), Finland (-0.5%), Latvia (-0.3%), and Bulgaria (-0.1%).

Full release here.