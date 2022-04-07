Eurozone retail sales rose 0.3% mom in Feb, EU up 0.3% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales rose 0.3% mom in February, below expectation of 0.6% mom. Volume of retail trade increased by 3.2% for automotive fuels, and by 0.8% for non-food products, while it fell by 0.5% for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales also rose 0.3% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Slovenia (+8.0%), the Netherlands (+4.0%) and Portugal (+2.3%). The largest decreases were observed in Belgium (-1.8%), Estonia (-1.7%), and Poland (-1.6%).

Full release here.