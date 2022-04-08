WTI oil gyrates lower as medium term consolidation extends

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI crude oil continued to gyrate lower this week. EU has yet confirmed banning Russian coal and even if they do, it’s not expected to take effect until August. Oil embargo is not in sight. Meanwhile, oil demand in China is not looking good as coronavirus lockdowns put activity in Shanghai into a halt.

Anyway, the current fall from 118.57 in WTI crude oil is seen as a leg inside the medium term corrective pattern from 131.82. Deeper decline might be seen through 93.98 support. But strong support should be seen at around 85.92 resistance turned support to bring rebound.

On the upside, break of 106.59 resistance will bring rebound back to 118.57 resistance and possibly above. But there is no scope in break through 131.82 high for the near term. The corrective pattern will take a while to complete.