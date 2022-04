BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said he’s “not going to rule anything out”,. when he was asked whether he could considering hiking more than 50bps at next meeting. He added, “we’re prepared to be as forceful as needed and I’m really going to let those words speak for themselves.”

“If we start to see demand pressures internally moderate and we start to see those international price pressures abating, you should see those quarter-over-quarter inflation rates start to come down,” Macklem said.