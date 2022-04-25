China cuts FX reserve ratio by 100bps to stabilize Yuan

Mon, Apr 25, 2022 @ 15:41 GMT
By ActionForex.com

China’s PBOC announce to cut foreign exchange reserve ratio of financial institutions by 100 basis point, from 9.00% to 8.00%. The move is to improve the ability of financial institutions to use foreign exchange funds, and thus help stabilize Yuan from recent free fall.

USD/CNH retreats mildly after the release. But after all, break of 6.5214 support is needed to be the first sign of short term topping. Otherwise, USD/CNH’s recent rally is still expected to continue. That is, Yuan’s decline is not finished yet.

