Australia CPI accelerated to 2.1% qoq, 5.1% yoy, highest since 2000

Australia CPI rose 2.1% qoq in Q1, accelerated from Q3’s 1.3% qoq, above expectation of 1.7% qoq. For the 12-month period, CPI accelerated to 5.1% yoy, up from 3.5% yoy, above expectation of 4.6% yoy. RBA trimmed mean CPI also accelerated from 2.6% yoy to 3.7% yoy, above expectation of 3.4% yoy.

Head of Prices Statistics at the ABS, Michelle Marquardt, said “The CPI recorded its largest quarterly and annual rises since the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) (in 2000)”

“Strong demand combined with material and labour supply disruptions throughout the year resulted in the highest annual inflation for new dwellings since the introduction of the GST. Annual price inflation for automotive fuel was the highest since the 1990 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.”

Marquardt said: “Annual trimmed mean inflation was the highest since 2009. This reflected the broad-based nature of price rises, as the impacts of supply disruptions, rising shipping costs and other global and domestic inflationary factors flowed through the economy.”

Full release here.