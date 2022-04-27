NASDAQ hits new low as medium term correction resumes

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NASDAQ lost -3.95%% overnight and closed at a new 2022 low. The development suggests that whole corrective fall from 16212.22 is resuming. More importantly, a key medium term fibonacci support at 38.2% retracement of 6631.41 to 16212.22 at 12552.35 is taken out. If this fibonacci support cannot be reclaimed soon, the decline ahead could be rather deep.

Tentatively, NASDAQ should target 100% projection of 16212.22 to 12587.88 from 14646.90 at 11022.56 next. There should be strong support around this level, and above 61.8% retracement of 6631.42 to 16212.22 at 10291.28 to contain downside to finish the correction.

