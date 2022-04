US goods exports rose USD 11.4B over the month to USD 169.3B in March. Goods imports rose USD 30.3B to USD 294.6B. Trade deficit came in at USD -125.3B, versus expectation of USD -105.0B.

Wholesale inventories rose2.3% mom to USD 837.7B. Retail inventories rose 2.0% mom to USD 684.3B.

