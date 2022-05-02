Mon, May 02, 2022 @ 13:50 GMT
Mon, May 02, 2022 @ 13:50 GMT

Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 55.5, output came to a near standstill

Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 55.5, output came to a near standstill

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 55.5 in April, a 15-month low, and down from March’s 55.5. Output index was finalized at 50.7, a 22-month low, down from March’s 53.1.

Looking at some member states, PMI manufacturing of the Netherlands rose to 2-month high at 59.9. France rose to 2-month high at 55.. Austria dropped to 15-month low at 57.9. Germany dropped to 20-month low at 54.6. Italy dropped to 16-month low at 54.5. Spain dropped to 14-month low at 53.3.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global said: “Manufacturing output came to a near standstill across the eurozone in April, with production merely edging higher at the slowest rate since June 2020. Companies not only reported that ongoing problems with component shortages were aggravated by the Ukraine war and new lockdowns in China, but that rising prices and growing uncertainty about the economic outlook were also hitting demand.”

