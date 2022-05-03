RBA hikes by 25bps to 0.35%, more to come

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

RBA raises cash rate target by 25bps to 0.35% today, larger than expectation of 15bps to 0.25%. The interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances is also lifted by 25bps to 0.25%. In the forward guidance, RBA said it’s committed to “ensure that inflation in Australia returns to target over time”. That will “require a further lift in interest rates over the period ahead”.

In the accompanying statement, RBA said the economy has “proven to be resilient and inflation has picked up more quickly, and to a higher level, than was expected” while “wages growth is picking up”. It’s appropriate to start the process of normalizing monetary conditions.”

Unemployment rate is expected to decline to around 3.5% by early 2023, hitting the lowest level in almost 50 years. GDP is projected to grow by 4.25% over 2022 and 2% over 2023. Headline expected to rise further from current 5.1% to 5% this year. Underlying inflation is also expected to rise from current 3.7% to 4.75%. By mid-2024, headlines and underlying inflation are projected to have moderated back to around 3%, with assumption of further rate hikes.

Full statement here.