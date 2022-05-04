NZ unemployment rate unchanged at 3.2%, high wage inflation

Wed, May 04, 2022 @ 05:53 GMT
By ActionForex.com

New Zealand employment rose 0.1% qoq in Q1, matched expectations. However, total actual weekly hours worked dropped slightly by -0.2%. Unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.2%, slightly above expectation of 3.1%. Participation rate dropped -0.1% to 70.9%.

Labor cost index rose 0.7% qoq, matched expectations. All sectors wage inflation rose 0.8% qoq. Annual rate jumped from 2.6% to 3.0%. “Wage inflation is at its highest level since the March 2009 quarter,” business prices delivery manager Bryan Downes said.

