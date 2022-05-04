Eurozone retail sales dropped -0.4% mom in Mar, EU down -0.2% mom

Wed, May 04, 2022 @ 09:37 GMT
Eurozone retail sales dropped -0.4% mom in March, worse than expectation of -0.2% mom. Volume of retail trade decreased by -2.9% for automotive fuels, and by -1.2% for non-food products, while it increased by 0.8% for food, drinks and tobacco.

Retail sales contracted -0.2% mom in EU. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Spain (-4.0%), Luxembourg (-3.3%) and France (-1.9%). The highest increases were observed in Slovenia (+11.4%), Latvia (+11.1%), and Hungary (+7.3%).

