US ADP jobs grew 247k only, recovery showed signs of slowing

US ADP private employment grew 247k only in April, well below expectation of 370k. By company size, small businesses lost -120k jobs. Medium businesses added 46k jobs. Large businesses added 321k jobs. By sector goods-producing jobs grew 46k. Service-providing jobs grew 202k.

“In April, the labor market recovery showed signs of slowing as the economy approaches full employment,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “While hiring demand remains strong, labor supply shortages caused job gains to soften for both goods producers and services providers. As the labor market tightens, small companies, with fewer than 50 employees, struggle with competition for wages amid increased costs.”

Full release here.