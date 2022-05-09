Fed Bostic: No need to be moving more aggressively than 50bps

Mon, May 09, 2022 @ 19:22 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told Bloomberg today that last week’s 50bps rate hike was “already a pretty aggressive move”. He added, “I don’t think we need to be moving even more aggressively.”

“I think we can stay at this pace and this cadence and really see how the markets evolve … We are going to move a couple times, maybe two, maybe three times, see how the economy responds, see if inflation continues to move closer to our 2% target, then we can take a pause and see how things are going,” he said.

