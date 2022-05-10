Germany ZEW rose to -34.3 in May, deterioration still assumed, just slower

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment improved from -41 to -34.3 in May, above expectation of -42.5. Germany Current Situation index, however, dropped from -30.8 to -36.5, slightly below expectation of -35.0. Eurozone Economic Sentiment rose from -43.0 to -29.5, above expectation of -41.0. Eurozone Current Situation index dropped -6.5 pts to -35.0.

ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach: “The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment increased moderately this month but still remains at a relatively low level. Compared to last month, the outlook for the economic situation in Germany is thus slightly less pessimistic. The experts still assume that it will continue to deteriorate, but at a lower pace than expected before.

“The strong restrictions in China to fight against new Covid-19 infections lead to a strong reduction in the assessment of the current economic situation in China. This is a heavy weight on the future development of the German economy.

“With regard to the ECB’s monetary policy stance there is a large majority of experts expecting an increase in interest rates during the next six months. Accordingly they expect a decline of inflation rates from their very high current level.

Full release here.