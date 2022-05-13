Eurozone industrial production dropped -1.8% mom in Mar, EU down -1.2% mom

Fri, May 13, 2022 @ 11:47 GMT
Eurozone industrial production dropped -1.8% mom in March, slightly worse than expectation of -1.7% mom. Production of capital goods fell by -2.7%, non-durable consumer goods by -2.3%, intermediate goods by -2.0% and energy by -1.7%, while production of durable consumer goods rose by 0.8%.

EU industrial production dropped -1.2% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were registered in Slovakia (-5.3%), Germany (-5.0%) and Luxembourg (-3.9%). The highest increases were observed in Lithuania (+11.3%), Estonia (+5.1%), Bulgaria and Greece (both +5.0%).

