ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot told Dutch TV program College Tour, “the first interest rate hike is now being priced in for the monetary policy meeting of 21 July.” A 25bps hike ” seems realistic to me.”

He also added that if inflation is “”broadening further or accumulating… a bigger increase must not be excluded either.”

“In that case a logical next step would amount (to) half a percentage point,” he said.