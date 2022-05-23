Mon, May 23, 2022 @ 18:11 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoE Bailey prepared to hike again on assessment at each meetings

BoE Bailey prepared to hike again on assessment at each meetings

By ActionForex.com

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said in a speech, “monetary policymakers can and must take the actions needed to return inflation to target over a period that avoids unnecessary volatility in the economy”.

“The job of the Bank of England is to return inflation to target at a time when a very large headwind from external shocks, and an internal shock from a fall in the labour force, are reducing real incomes but risk leading to persistence in domestic wage and price setting, so-called second round effects,” he said.

“We have raised the official rate four times so far and have made clear that in order to bring inflation down to target we are prepared to do so again based on the assessment at each of our meetings,” he added.

Full remarks here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.