Australia PMI composite dropped to 52.5 in Apr, still a solid expansion

Australia PMI Manufacturing dropped from 58.8 to 55.3 in May. PMI Services dropped from 56.1 to 53.0. PMI Composite dropped from 55.9 to 52.5. All are 4-month lows.

Jingyi Pan, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“The expansion of the Australian economy continued in May at a solid pace… Although manufacturing output was affected by issues of COVID-19 disruptions and poor weather conditions, manufacturing demand remained robust, which had been a reassuring sign.

“Persistent supply chain constraints continue to pose challenges for firms in the private sector, both in terms of input acquisition and price fluctuations. Anecdotal evidence also suggested that firms are concerned with the rising interest rate outlook and the effect on their businesses, all of which are worth monitoring moving ahead.”

