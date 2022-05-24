US PMI composite dropped to 53.8, growth spurt has lost further momentum

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US PMI Manufacturing dropped from 59.2 to 57.5 in May. PMI Services dropped from 55.6 to 53.5. PMI Composite dropped from 56.0 to 53.8.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“The early survey data for May indicate that the recent economic growth spurt has lost further momentum. Growth has slowed since peaking in March, most notably in the service sector, as pent up demand following the reopening of the economy after the Omicron wave shows signs of waning. Companies report that demand is coming under pressure from concerns over the cost of living, higher interest rates and a broader economic slowdown.

“Manufacturers in particular also report that capacity continues to be constrained by supply shortages, though these bottlenecks showed further encouraging signs of easing.

“Despite all of the headwinds facing businesses, the survey data remain indicative of the economy growing at an annualised rate of 2%, which is also supporting stronger payroll growth. However, cost pressures have risen to a new survey high which, alongside the encouraging output and employment numbers, will fuel further speculation about the need for further imminent aggressive rate hikes.”

Full release here.