Germany Gfk consumer confidence rose to -26, war and inflation still weighing

Germany Gfk consumer confidence for June rose slightly from -26.6 to -26.0, worse than expectation of -25.6. In May, economic expectations rose from -16.4 to -9.3. Income expectations rose from -31.3 to -23.7. Propensity to buy dropped from -10.6 to -11.1.

“Although this means that the consumer climate has improved slightly, consumer sentiment is still at an all-time low,” explains Rolf Bürkl, GfK consumer expert. “Despite further easing of pandemic-related restrictions, the war in Ukraine and especially high inflation are weighing heavily on consumer sentiment.”

Full release here.