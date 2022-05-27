Fri, May 27, 2022 @ 06:52 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoJ Kuroda: Prices won't rise sustainably without wage hikes

BoJ Kuroda: Prices won’t rise sustainably without wage hikes

By ActionForex.com

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the parliament today that core inflation (all items excluding fresh food) is “likely to remain around 2% for about 12 months”, unless energy prices drop sharply.

However, he emphasized that “prices won’t rise sustainably, stably unless accompanied by wage hikes.” That’s seen as in indication that recent rise in inflation is not enough to lead to exit of the ultra-loose monetary policy.

Also from Japan, Tokyo CPI core was unchanged at 1.9% yoy in May, below expectation of 2.0% yoy.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.