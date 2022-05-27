BoJ Kuroda: Prices won’t rise sustainably without wage hikes

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the parliament today that core inflation (all items excluding fresh food) is “likely to remain around 2% for about 12 months”, unless energy prices drop sharply.

However, he emphasized that “prices won’t rise sustainably, stably unless accompanied by wage hikes.” That’s seen as in indication that recent rise in inflation is not enough to lead to exit of the ultra-loose monetary policy.

Also from Japan, Tokyo CPI core was unchanged at 1.9% yoy in May, below expectation of 2.0% yoy.

