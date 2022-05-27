Bundesbank Nagel: We must make the first rates move in July

Fri, May 27, 2022 @ 13:24 GMT
By ActionForex.com

In a Der Spiegel interview, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said, “in our June meeting we must send a clear signal where we’re going. From my current perspective, we must then make the first rates move in July and have others follow in the second half of the year.”

Earlier this week, ECB President Christine Lagarde has already indicated, “we’re moving (deposit rate) very likely into positive territory at the end of the third quarter… When you’re out of negative (rates) you can be at zero, you can be slightly above zero. This is something that we will determine on the basis of our projections and … forward guidance.”

