Eurozone economic sentiment ticked up to 105 in May, EU down to 104.1

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator ticked up from 104.9 to 105.0 in May. Employment Expectations Indicator rose from 112.6 to 112.9. Industrial confidence dropped from 7.7 to 6.3. Services confidence rose from 13.6 to 14.0. Consumer confidence rose from -22.0 to -21.1. Retail trade confidence dropped from -3.9 to -4.0. Construction confidence rose from 7.0 to 7.2.

EU Economic Sentiment dropped from 104.6 to 104.1. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI rose markedly in Spain (+4.1) and, to a lesser extent, in France (+1.5) and Italy (+0.8), while it remained

Full release here.