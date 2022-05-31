Eurozone CPI hits new record 8.1% yoy in May

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI accelerated further from 7.4% yoy to 8.1% yoy in May, another record and above expectation of 7.7% yoy. CPI core also rose from 3.5% yoy to 3.8% yoy, above expectation of 3.5% yoy.

Looking at the main components, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in May (39.2%, compared with 37.5% in April), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (7.5%, compared with 6.3% in April), non-energy industrial goods (4.2%, compared with 3.8% in April) and services (3.5%, compared with 3.3% in April).

Full release here.