Canada GDP grew 0.7% mom in March, above expectation of 0.5% mom. Services producing sectors rose 0.6% while goods-producing sectors rose 0.9%. 14 of 20 industrial sectors expanded. For Q1, GDP grew 0.8% qoq.

Advanced information indicates that real GDP grew another 0.2% mom in April. Output was up in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas, transportation and warehousing and wholesale trade sectors.

