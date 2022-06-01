China Caixin PMI manufacturing rose to 48.1, still in contraction

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China Caixin PMI Manufacturing rose from 46.0 to 48.1 in May, below expectation of 49.4. Caixin said output and new orders both declined at slower rates. Suppliers’ delivery times continued to lengthen markedly. Output charges fell, despite further rise in costs.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “The negative effects from the latest wave of domestic outbreaks may surpass those of 2020. It’s necessary for policymakers to pay attention to employment and logistics. Removing obstacles in supply and industrial chains and promoting resumption of work and production will help to stabilize market entities and protect the labor market. Also, the government should not only offer support to the supply side, but also put subsidies for people whose income has been affected by the epidemic on the agenda.”

Full release here.