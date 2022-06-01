Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 54.6, 18-month low

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 54.6 in May, down from April’s 55.5. That’s the lowest level in 18 months. Looking at some member states, the Netherlands dropped to 18-month low at 57.8. Austria dropped to 16-month low at 56.6. Ireland dropped to 15-month low at 56.4. France dropped to 7-month low at 54.6. Greece dropped to 14-month low at 53.8. Italy dropped to 18-month low at 51.9. Nevertheless, Germany rose to 2-month high at 54.8.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “Euro area manufacturers continue to struggle against the headwinds of supply shortages, elevated inflationary pressures and weakening demand amid rising uncertainty about the economic outlook. However, the manufacturing sector’s deteriorating health has also been exacerbated by demand shifting to services, as consumers boost their spending on activities such as tourism and recreation.

Full release here.