Thu, Jun 02, 2022 @ 12:43 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone PPI up 1.2% mom, 37.2% yoy in Apr, EU up 1.3%...

Eurozone PPI up 1.2% mom, 37.2% yoy in Apr, EU up 1.3% mom, 37.0% yoy

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone PPI rose 1.2% mom, 37.2% yoy in April, below expectation of 2.3% mom, 38.6% yoy. For the month, Industrial producer prices increased by 3.8% for intermediate goods, by 2.7% for non-durable consumer goods and by 1.0% for capital goods and durable consumer goods, while they decreased by -1.2% in the energy sector. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 2.6%.

EU PPI rose 1.3% mom, 37.0% yoy. The highest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (-16.4%), Romania (-3.2%), Portugal (-2.2%) and Italy (-0.3%). The highest increases were observed in Slovakia (+9.3%), Luxembourg (+6.0%) and Bulgaria (+4.1%).

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.