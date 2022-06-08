UK PMI construction dropped to 56.4, optimism deteriorates

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Construction dropped from 58.2 to 56.4 in May, below expectation of 56.9. S&P Global said total activity expanded at the slowest pace since January. Housing remained worst-performing category. Optimism was lowest since August 2020.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence: “May data signalled a solid overall rise in UK construction output as resilience across the commercial and civil engineering segments helped to offset weakness in house building. Residential construction activity was close to stagnation… New order volumes expanded at the slowest pace since the end of 2021…

“Concerns about the business outlook were signalled by a fall in construction sector growth projections to the lowest for more than one-and-a-half years in May. Around 19% of construction firms predict an outright decline in business activity during the year ahead, up from just 5% at the start of 2022.”

Full release here.