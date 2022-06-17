BoJ leaves rate unchanged at -0.1%, keeps 0.25% 10-yr yield cap

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ left short-term policy interest rate unchanged at -0.10%, and 10-year JGB target at around 0% under the yield curve control. It will continue to defend the 0.25% 10-year JGB yield cap, by offering to purchase it at the rate on every business day through fixed-rate purchase operations.

The decision was made by 8-1 vote. Goushi Kataoka dissented again, pushing for further strengthening monetary easing by lowering short- and long-term interest rate.

The central bank also said “it is necessary to pay due attention to developments in financial and foreign exchange markets and their impact on Japan’s economic activity and prices.”

Full statement here.