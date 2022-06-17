BoJ Kuroda: 10-yr JGB yields above 0.25% would diminish effect of monetary easing

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in the post-meeting press conference, “the recent rapid weakening of the yen is raising uncertainty over the outlook and making it hard for companies to draw up business plans so it is negative and undesirable for the economy.”

“We will have to closely watch developments in financial and currency markets and their impact on the economy and prices,” he added.

Kuroda also added, “policy tightening is not appropriate at this point.” And he warned, “if the 10-year JGB yield exceeds 0.25%, that would diminish the effect of our monetary easing.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>