Australia PMI composite dropped to 52.6, downside risks have increased

Australia PMI Manufacturing ticked up from 55.7 to 55.8 in June. PMI Services, on the other hand, dropped from 53.2 to 52.6. PMI Composite dropped from 52.9 to 52.6, a 5-month low.
Laura Denman, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:
“Expansion across Australia’s private sector economy continued in June, according to the S&P Global Flash Australia Composite PMI. The easing of COVID-19 policies and opening of international borders has encouraged growth in demand, especially overseas. Stronger demand conditions have had a positive influence on other areas of the economy, with employment levels continuing to rise at a solid rate.
“That said, firms have taken advantage of rising demand levels and passed through higher costs to their selling prices at a substantial pace. With interest rates rising to contain rapid price pressures, as well as a fading boost to economic activity post-lockdown, downside risks to the Australian economy have increased.”