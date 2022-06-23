Australia PMI composite dropped to 52.6, downside risks have increased

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia PMI Manufacturing ticked up from 55.7 to 55.8 in June. PMI Services, on the other hand, dropped from 53.2 to 52.6. PMI Composite dropped from 52.9 to 52.6, a 5-month low.

Laura Denman, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“Expansion across Australia’s private sector economy continued in June, according to the S&P Global Flash Australia Composite PMI. The easing of COVID-19 policies and opening of international borders has encouraged growth in demand, especially overseas. Stronger demand conditions have had a positive influence on other areas of the economy, with employment levels continuing to rise at a solid rate.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“That said, firms have taken advantage of rising demand levels and passed through higher costs to their selling prices at a substantial pace. With interest rates rising to contain rapid price pressures, as well as a fading boost to economic activity post-lockdown, downside risks to the Australian economy have increased.”

Full release here.