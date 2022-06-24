UK retail sales dropped -0.5% mom, linked to impact of food prices and cost of living

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK retail sales volume dropped -0.5% mom in May, better than expectation of -0.9% mom. Ex-fuel sales dropped -0.7% mom, better than expectation of -1.4% mom.

Over the 12-month period, retail sales dropped -4.7% yoy, versus expectation of -4.5% yoy. Ex-fuel sales dropped -5.7% yoy, versus expectation of -5.1% yoy.

ONS said: “The fall in sales volumes over the month was because of food stores, which fell by 1.6%; reduced spending in food stores seems to be linked to the impact of rising food prices and the cost of living.”

Full release here.