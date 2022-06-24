Fri, Jun 24, 2022 @ 09:35 GMT
UK retail sales dropped -0.5% mom, linked to impact of food prices and cost of living

By ActionForex.com

UK retail sales volume dropped -0.5% mom in May, better than expectation of -0.9% mom. Ex-fuel sales dropped -0.7% mom, better than expectation of -1.4% mom.

Over the 12-month period, retail sales dropped -4.7% yoy, versus expectation of -4.5% yoy. Ex-fuel sales dropped -5.7% yoy, versus expectation of -5.1% yoy.

ONS said: “The fall in sales volumes over the month was because of food stores, which fell by 1.6%; reduced spending in food stores seems to be linked to the impact of rising food prices and the cost of living.”

