Germany Ifo business climate ticked down to 92.3

Fri, Jun 24, 2022 @ 09:35 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Germany Ifo business climate dropped slightly from 93.0 to 92.3 in June, below expectation of 92.9. Current assessment index dropped from 99.6 to 99.3, above expectation of 99.0. Expectations index dropped 86.9 to 85.8, below expectation of 87.4.

By sector, manufacturing dropped from 2.7 to 0.3. Service rose from 8.2 to 10.8. Trade dropped from -10.7 to -14.8. Construction rose from -13.4 to -9.7.

Ifo said: “Companies were somewhat less satisfied with their current business situation. Their expectations turned markedly more pessimistic. The threat of gas shortages is of great concern to the German economy.”

