US durable goods orders rose 0.7% mom to USD 267.2B in May, above expectation of 0.1% mom. It’s up seven of the last eight months. Ex-transport orders rose 0.7% mom, above expectation of 0.4% mom. Ex-defense orders rose 0.6% mom. Transportation orders up two consecutive months, led the rise by 0.8% mom.

