ECB accounts: A number of members want door open for a larger hike in Jul

As noted in accounts of ECB’s June 8-9 monetary policy meeting, “most members” supported to signal the 25bps rate hike at the July meeting. Starting the rate-hiking cycle with a step of this magnitude was seen as a “proportionate first step”. But “a number of members expressed an initial preference for keeping the door open for a larger hike at the July meeting”

“It was broadly agreed that the Governing Council should at this point be more specific about its expectations for the September meeting and, in particular, open the door to an increase in the key ECB interest rates by more than 25 basis points,” the accounts added.

“Looking beyond September, members widely agreed that, on the basis of the current assessment, a gradual but sustained path of further interest rate increases would be appropriate, with the pace of adjustment depending on incoming data and developments in the medium-term inflation outlook.”

