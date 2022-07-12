Australia Westpac consumer sentiment dropped to 83.8, comparable to previous major shocks

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index dropped from 86.4 to to 83.8 in July. The confidence has been falling every month this year, and it’s now -19.7% below December’s level.

Westpac said that both level and pace of deterioration are “comparable to previous major shocks”. It added that rate fears were intensifying, with 73% polled expecting rates to rise more than 1%.

As for RBA policy, Westpac expects another 50bps rate hike on August 2, taking interest rate to 1.85%. That would be near to Westpac’s assessed “neutral zone” of 1.5-2.0%. It expects RBA to adopt a “more cautious approach” once policy moved to “neutral”, and pause the tightening first after August’s hike.

Full release here.