BoE Cunliffe on four lessons learned from crypto winter

BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe talked about the lessons learned from recent “instability and losses in crypto markets”, also called the “crypto winter”.
He said, “a widespread collapse of crypto-asset valuations has cascaded through the crypto ecosystem and generated a number of high-profile firm failures,” which also resulted in Bitcoin losing 70% of its value.
The four lessons learned include:
- Technology does not change the underlying risks in economics and finance;
- Regulators should continue and accelerate their work to put in place effective regulation of the use of crypto technologies in finance;
- This regulation should be constructed on the iron principle of ‘same risk, same regulatory outcome’ ;
- Crypto – technologies offer the prospect of substantive innovation and improvement in finance. But to be successful and sustainable innovation has to happen within a framework in which risks are managed: people don’t fly for long in unsafe aeroplanes.