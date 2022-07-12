BoE Cunliffe on four lessons learned from crypto winter

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe talked about the lessons learned from recent “instability and losses in crypto markets”, also called the “crypto winter”.

He said, “a widespread collapse of crypto-asset valuations has cascaded through the crypto ecosystem and generated a number of high-profile firm failures,” which also resulted in Bitcoin losing 70% of its value.

The four lessons learned include:

Technology does not change the underlying risks in economics and finance;

Regulators should continue and accelerate their work to put in place effective regulation of the use of crypto technologies in finance;

This regulation should be constructed on the iron principle of ‘same risk, same regulatory outcome’ ;

Crypto – technologies offer the prospect of substantive innovation and improvement in finance. But to be successful and sustainable innovation has to happen within a framework in which risks are managed: people don’t fly for long in unsafe aeroplanes.

Full speech here.