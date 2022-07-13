Wed, Jul 13, 2022 @ 04:42 GMT
RBNZ lifts OCR by 50bps to 2.5%, maintains approach of brisk rate hikes

RBNZ raised Official Cash Rate by 50bps to 2.50% as widely expected. The central bank also indicated that it will follow the projected path to raise interest to nearing 3.5% by the end of 2022, and then around 4% in mid-2023.

“The Committee is comfortable that the projected path of the OCR outlined in the recent May Monetary Policy Statement remains broadly consistent with achieving its primary inflation and employment objectives – without causing unnecessary instability in output, interest rates and the exchange rate,” RBNZ said in the statement.

Also, as noted in the summary records of meeting, “The Committee agreed to maintain its approach of briskly lifting the OCR until it is confident that monetary conditions are sufficient to constrain inflation expectations and bring consumer price inflation to within the target range.”

Full statement here.

