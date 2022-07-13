Eurozone industrial production rose 0.8%, mom in May, EU up 0.6% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.8% mom in May, well above expectation of 0.2% mom. Production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 2.7%, capital goods by 2.5% and durable consumer goods by 1.4%, while production of intermediate goods remained unchanged and production of energy fell by -3.3%.

EU industrial production rose 0.6% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+13.9%), Greece (+2.6%) and Czechia (+2.4%). The largest decreases were observed in Lithuania (-7.6%), the Netherlands (-3.3%) and Luxembourg (-2.9%).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.