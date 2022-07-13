US CPI accelerated again to 9.1% yoy in Jun, energy up 41.6% yoy, food up 10.4% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US CPI rose 1.3% mom in June, above expectation of 1.0% mom. CPI core rose 0.7% mom, also above expectation of 0.5% mom. Energy index rose 7.5% mom, contributed nearly half of the all items increase. Gasoline index rose 11.2% mom. Food index rose 1.0% mom.

For the 12-month period, CPI accelerated from 8.6% yoy to 9.1% yoy, above expectation of 8.7% yoy. That’s the highest level since November 1981. CPI core (all items less food and energy) slowed slightly from 6.0% yoy to 5.9% yoy, above expectation of 5.7% yoy. Energy index rose 41.6% yoy, highest since April 1980. Food index rose 10.4% yoy, highest since February 1981.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.