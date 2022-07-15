Fri, Jul 15, 2022 @ 07:06 GMT
Fed Bullard: 75bps has a lot of virtue to it

In an interview by Nikkei after US CPI release, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said rate-setters have “framed” the July FOMC meeting as “50 versus 75”. “I think 75 has a lot of virtue to it, because the long run neutral that the committee has, according to the Summary of Economic Projections, is actually about 2.5%,” he said.

“If we made this move at this meeting, that would get us all the way till the long run neutral value. And obviously we’ve got more steps to take in meetings ahead, but we can assess as we go through the rest of this year,” he added.

While Bullard has been advocating to get interest rate to 3.5% this year, rate exceeding 4% by the end of this year is “possible”. “If data came in, continued to come in, in an adverse way, for the committee, then we could consider doing more, as we go through the fall here. So, I’d say it’s a possibility.”

Full interview here.

