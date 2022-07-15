Fri, Jul 15, 2022 @ 07:06 GMT
HomeLive CommentsGold breaches 1700, close to critical support

Gold breaches 1700, close to critical support

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Gold’s down trend continued this week and breached 1700 handle overnight. Further fall is still in favor but Gold is now close to a critical support zone.

Whole pattern from 2074.84 (2020 high) is seen as a three wave consolidation pattern, with fall from 2070.06 as the third leg. Strong support is expected around 1682.60, with 38.2% retracement of 1046.27 to 2074.84 at 1681.92, to complete the pattern. Break of 1745.21 minor resistance will now be a sign of short term bottoming and bring stronger rise back to 1786.65/1878.92 resistance zone.

However, sustained break of 1682.60 will complete a double top reversal pattern (2074.84, 2070.06), and could prompt deeper decline to 61.8% retracement at 1439.18.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.