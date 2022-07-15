Gold breaches 1700, close to critical support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold’s down trend continued this week and breached 1700 handle overnight. Further fall is still in favor but Gold is now close to a critical support zone.

Whole pattern from 2074.84 (2020 high) is seen as a three wave consolidation pattern, with fall from 2070.06 as the third leg. Strong support is expected around 1682.60, with 38.2% retracement of 1046.27 to 2074.84 at 1681.92, to complete the pattern. Break of 1745.21 minor resistance will now be a sign of short term bottoming and bring stronger rise back to 1786.65/1878.92 resistance zone.

However, sustained break of 1682.60 will complete a double top reversal pattern (2074.84, 2070.06), and could prompt deeper decline to 61.8% retracement at 1439.18.