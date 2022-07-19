UK payrolled employees rose 31k in Jun, unemployment rate unchanged at 3.8% in May

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK number of payrolled employees rose 31k in the month of June to a record 29.6m. Comparing with June 2021, payrolled employees rose 3.0% or 874k. Claimant count dropped -20k in the month, versus expectation of -41.2k.

Unemployment rate in the three months to May dropped was unchanged at 3.8%, matched expectations. Over the previous quarter, unemployment rate was down -0.1%, employment rate rose 0.4%, economic inactivity rate dropped -0.4%, hours worked rose 6.5m.

Average earnings including bonus rose 6.2% 3moy in may, below expectation of 6.8%. Average earnings excluding bonus rose 4.3% 3moy, matched expectations.

