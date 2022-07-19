Tue, Jul 19, 2022 @ 08:30 GMT
UK payrolled employees rose 31k in Jun, unemployment rate unchanged at 3.8% in May

UK number of payrolled employees rose 31k in the month of June to a record 29.6m. Comparing with June 2021, payrolled employees rose 3.0% or 874k. Claimant count dropped -20k in the month, versus expectation of -41.2k.

Unemployment rate in the three months to May dropped was unchanged at 3.8%, matched expectations. Over the previous quarter, unemployment rate was down -0.1%, employment rate rose 0.4%, economic inactivity rate dropped -0.4%, hours worked rose 6.5m.

Average earnings including bonus rose 6.2% 3moy in may, below expectation of 6.8%. Average earnings excluding bonus rose 4.3% 3moy, matched expectations.

