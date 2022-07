RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a speech that the robust post-COVID recovery is “now behind us” given that inflation is high and labor market is very tight. RBA thus have withdrawn some emergency insurance and raised cash rate by 125bps over the past three meetings to 1.35%.

RBA “expects that further increase will be required over the months ahead”, to “”help establish a more sustainable balance between demand and supply in the Australian economy.

Full speech here.